QMIC's Smart Parking Solution A Big Success During Arab Cup

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Mobility Innovations Centre (QMIC), a leading national innovation entity established by Qatar University (QU), announced the successful deployment of its Smart Parking Solution for the Supreme Committee during the recently concluded Arab Cup.

This accomplishment highlights QMIC's vital role in transforming innovation into practical solutions that support Qatar's growing reputation as a global hub for major events.

Throughout this deployment, QMIC's dedicated team executed over 960 hours of comprehensive system monitoring, operational activities, and field support. Its commitment to excellence resulted in zero system downtime, ensuring that the parking operations ran seamlessly and efficiently in high-traffic situations.

By utilising cutting-edge technologies, the Smart Parking Solution provided real-time insights into parking availability, empowering event organisers to optimise traffic flow and better manage parking capacity.

QMIC noted that its Smart Parking Solution exemplifies the power of homegrown technology in enhancing visitor experiences at large-scale events. The deployment of this system is part of QMIC's larger mission to enhance mobility and sustainability in Qatar while showcasing the transformative potential of innovation developed within the country.

Dr Mohammed Abdulaziz al-Sada, executive director of QMIC, said:“This deployment is a continuation of our legacy of participation in significant events, including the FIFA World Cup 2022.

“Our commitment to utilising innovative solutions has been ongoing, and we have plans for the Smart Parking Solution to be deployed in future events as well, reinforcing our dedication to enhancing mobility and connectivity for all.

Mohamed Makled, Delivery and Technology Operations manager, added:“We successfully delivered our Smart Parking Solution across six stadiums during the Arab Cup, showcasing our operational efficiency and capability to manage logistics on a large scale”.

As Qatar looks to host a range of international sporting and cultural events in the future, QMIC said it remains dedicated to providing innovative solutions that foster intelligent connectivity and mobility across the nation.

QMIC Qatar University Arab Cup