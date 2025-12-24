Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Harini Urges Unity And Compassion For The Future


2025-12-24 11:00:35
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, in her Christmas Day message, called on citizens to work together with unity, love, compassion, and a sense of responsibility as the nation strives toward a better future.

Reflecting on the spirit of Christmas and the teachings of Jesus Christ, the Prime Minister said Sri Lankans have put aside their differences and come together in solidarity to support those affected by the recent natural disaster. This response, she noted, reflects the deeper meaning of the season.

Dr. Amarasuriya emphasized that Sri Lanka is at a pivotal point, where all communities must join in a shared effort to rebuild the country and shape a hopeful future for the next generation.

In her message, she acknowledged that this December has not brought the usual joy and celebration, as many families continue to endure grief and hardship following the disaster. Yet, she said, the compassion shown by citizens stands as a powerful reminder of the Christian call to love one another.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to tirelessly pursue the vision of a“new country,” ensuring that the expectations and aspirations of the people are met.

“As we celebrate Christmas,” she said,“let us renew our promise to act together as responsible citizens, guided by unity, love, and compassion, as we strive toward the common dream of a brighter tomorrow.”

She concluded by extending warm Christmas greetings to Christians in Sri Lanka and around the world.

Colombo Gazette

