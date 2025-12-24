Pope Leo Urges Compassion For The Poor And Strangers In Christmas Message

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Pope Leo used his Christmas Eve address to remind Christians that the message of Christmas calls them to support those who are poor, vulnerable, and far from home.

Speaking during Mass at St. Peter's Basilica, the pope reflected on the story of Jesus' birth in a stable, saying it highlights the danger of turning away those in need, an act he likened to turning away God himself.

Leo, who has frequently emphasized care for migrants and the less fortunate since the beginning of his papacy, said the nativity shows that God's presence can be found in every human being. Around 6,000 worshippers attended the solemn celebration, while millions more watched around the world.

“If there is no space for the human person, there can be no space for God,” he said.“Refusing one means refusing the other.”

This Christmas marks Leo's first as pope, following his election in May to succeed the late Pope Francis. The first U.S.-born pontiff, he again criticized harsh attitudes toward immigrants and quoted Pope Benedict XVI's warning about society's neglect of children, the poor, and foreigners.

“As an economy gone astray treats people like commodities, God chooses to become one of us, affirming the immeasurable worth of every life,” he said.“Where people are welcomed, God is welcomed, even a humble stable can become holier than a temple.”

Despite heavy rain in Rome, about 5,000 people gathered in St. Peter's Square to follow the Mass on large screens, many sheltering under umbrellas and ponchos. Before the service, Leo went outside to greet them, thanking them for braving the weather.

On Christmas Day, the pope will preside over Mass and deliver his traditional Urbi et Orbi blessing and message to the city of Rome and the world.