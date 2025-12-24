Four-Day Special Camps To Enrol New Voters Across Tamil Nadu

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 25 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has announced that special voter enrolment camps will be held for four days across the state to help eligible citizens get their names included in the electoral rolls.

In a press release, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said the move is being implemented in line with the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.

As part of this process, the draft electoral rolls were published on the 19th of this month. After the publication of the draft rolls, the period for receiving claims and objections will remain open until January 1, 2026. During this time, eligible citizens can submit applications for inclusion of new names, correction of existing entries, deletion of ineligible names, or modification of personal details in the voter list.

To make the enrolment process easier and more accessible, special camps will be organised at all polling stations across Tamil Nadu on four days -- January 27 (Saturday), January 28 (Sunday), February 3 (Saturday), and February 4 (Sunday).

The Booth Level Officers and election officials will be present at polling stations on these days to guide applicants and receive completed forms. Citizens whose names do not appear in the draft voter list, as well as those who have recently completed 18 years of age and are eligible to vote, can apply for inclusion by submitting Form 6 along with a self-declaration affidavit. This provision is meant to ensure that all eligible voters are given an opportunity to register without difficulty.

In addition, any voter whose name already appears in the electoral roll of an Assembly constituency can raise objections to an inclusion or seek deletion of an existing entry by submitting Form 7. This process helps in maintaining the accuracy and credibility of the electoral rolls.

Voters who have shifted their residence within the same Assembly constituency, or those who wish to correct details such as name, age, address, or other particulars, can submit applications using Form 8.

The same form can also be used to request corrections in the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC).

The Chief Electoral Officer has appealed to all eligible citizens to make full use of the special camps and ensure that their details are correctly reflected in the voter list, underlining that a comprehensive and error-free electoral roll is vital for free and fair elections in the state.