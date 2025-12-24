Anupam Kher Gives A Glimpse Into Anil Kapoor's 'Quiet' Birthday Celebration

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher offered a warm glimpse into Anil Kapoor's 69th birthday celebrations, revealing that the usually high-energy star chose to mark the day in a simple and quiet manner.

Sharing moments from the celebrations on Instagram, Anupam mentioned the“birthday boy” spent the special moment with him and his“lady” Sunita Kapoor.

The actor shared the moment on Instagram, posting a video in which Anil is seen cutting a chocolate cake as Anupam and Sunita cheerfully sing the birthday song. The warm moment ended with Anil feeding a piece of cake to his over-decades-long friend Anupam.

Anupam wrote as the caption:“With the #BirthdayBoy and his Lady #SunitaKapoor. A quiet celebration at a quiet place! #HappyBirthdayKapoorSaab @anilskapoor @kapoor.”

On Anil's birthday on December 24, Anupam spoke about his dependence on Anil post the death of their old friend Satish Kaushik.

"My dearest, dearest friend, Anil, a very happy birthday to you. May God give you all the happiness in the world, a long and healthy life, peace, success, more success. You are a great friend and a great person and a great anchor. (sic)."

He added: "We have known each other for many years, and it took us a little time to understand each other fully. But my mornings with you, where you don't talk much, I don't talk much, are the richest moments of my life.”

“I used to earlier say, as a joke, that you should put my name in your ration card, but that's not important now. I am there in your life. Thank you for being the person that you are. Kind, compassionate, concerned as a human being and as an actor, fantastic. Nobody likes you."

Praising Anil, Anupam said: "You are a fabulous actor. I always say to you that you have a modern vision and native wisdom as a person. And I am overwhelmed sometimes thinking about the contribution you make in my space, especially at this stage of my life. I love you. You are the bestest."

"After Satish went, I know that I became more dependent on you. And you understand that silently and you have been very kind to me, very silently kind to me. I know that. May your year and years be filled with great performances. Already you are doing such great work. And happy birthday once again.

“Lots of love. Before I get emotional, I want to say to you. Happy birthday. Live long."