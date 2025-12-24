What Trump Could Do To Defuse Taiwan's Powder Keg

MENAFN - Asia Times) If US-China tensions were reduced in late October when the American and Chinese presidents finally met face-to-face in Busan, South Korea, more recent developments threaten to once again aggravate relations between Washington and Beijing.

November witnessed bitter recriminations between China and Japan, America's foremost ally in the Asia-Pacific, over the fate of Taiwan, which is claimed by China as a breakaway province.

While many in Washington were likely relieved to see that the Taiwan issue was not broached at Busan, that proved premature. There's another summit between the US and China planned for April in the Chinese capital, and Taiwan and other related security issues should be at the top of the agenda.

While some have interpreted the new US National Security Strategy as softer on China, Beijing is certain to brace at new language in the strategy that emphasizes Taiwan geostrategic importance and pledges to maintain US“military overmatch” in the Taiwan Strait.

Asia-Pacific security can be compared to an onion. Peeling back layer after layer inevitably reveals that Taiwan is the issue at the core. In fact, many economic tensions in the region, whether involving microchips or shipping, likewise relate back to Taiwan tensions.

But among the sundry mutations of the Taiwan question, none is more dangerous than the Japan angle. That is due to the two contrasting socio-historical images conjured up by Taiwan in Tokyo and especially in Beijing.

In Japan, there is strong sympathy for the island democracy that has maintained close cultural and commercial links derived from five decades of Japanese rule over Taiwan starting in 1895.