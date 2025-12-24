Matexcel Expands Product Analysis To Advance Material Innovation

Matexcel, a leading materials science and technology company, recently announced the expansion of its product analysis services in an effort to help manufacturers accelerate product development, ensure quality, and maintain competitiveness.

The marketplace of today is complex. New markets, suppliers, regulations, and products emerge on a daily basis. To keep company going forward, manufacturers must introduce products to the market promptly, responsibly, and affordably.

To support the quality, performance, regulatory compliance, safety, and other requirements for products, components, and raw materials, the material analysis laboratory at Matexcel now updated its facilities to provide professional analyzing, testing, and certification services.

Understanding the physical and chemical properties of materials is critical for successful product development. To help tackle this issue, the team at Matexcel can help assess attributes including density, viscosity, particle size, chemical stability, toxicity, and thermal behavior, providing its customers with key insights into structure-property relationships and product performance, supporting informed decisions about product design, manufacturing, pricing, and competitiveness, and enabling the prediction of potential failures under extreme conditions or in novel materials.

According to Johnson, one of the representative speakers from Matexcel, their main services include compositional analysis, material identification, and the characterization of unknown or unexpected components in formulations. The team of PhD scientists uses spectroscopy, chromatography, micro-analysis, and functional testing to discover unknown residues, additives, surfactants, or foreign contaminants and provide complete component breakdown reports.

"With our upgraded product analysis services, we hope to provide innovators with precise, actionable insights. We offer a comprehensive solution that promotes product excellence and commercial success by combining advanced analytical tools with professional interpretation." added Johnson.

In addition to product analysis, Matexcel provides comparative analysis, compositional analysis, contamination analysis, corrosion analysis, critical current measurement, film analysis, flammability testing, formula analysis, etc., for its customers' materials & chemical analysis needs.

Furthermore, based on the information on Matexcel's official website, the company now offers 10% off all products and services to give its customers' research a powerful boost as the year draws to a close. The promotion will end on January 11, 2026.

