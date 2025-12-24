Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
About 4,000 People Refuse Evacuation From Sumy Border Areas, Regional Authorities Say

About 4,000 People Refuse Evacuation From Sumy Border Areas, Regional Authorities Say


2025-12-24 09:04:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, as cited by Ukrinform.

"In the border areas, the security situation is dynamic – safe evacuation may be difficult. That's why timely decisions about evacuation from the border areas are critically important," he said.

According to Hryhorov, over 16,000 residents were subject to evacuation from the five-kilometer border zone in the Sumy region, and most have chosen to leave.

"However, about 4,000 people in these areas are still refusing to evacuate," he added.

The largest share of residents who have not yet dared to evacuate are in the communities of the Shostka district.

Read also: Nearly 147,000 people evacuated from frontline areas in six months

As Ukrinform reported, evacuation from border communities in the Sumy region has been ongoing since 2023 as a systematic and preventive measure to protect civilian lives. On December 20, armored vehicles were used to evacuate residents from Krasnopillia community who had previously refused to leave.

Photo: Ministry for Development of Territories and Communities

MENAFN24122025000193011044ID1110523297



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search