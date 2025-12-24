J & K Govt Accommodation Row: HC Gives Estates Dept Time Till Dec 30

J&K High Court | File Photo

Srinagar- A Division Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at Jammu has reluctantly granted time till December 30, 2025, to the Estates Department to comply with its earlier directions regarding government accommodation occupied by two senior political figures.

The Bench, comprising Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal, extended the time while hearing a public interest litigation concerning the continued occupation of government accommodation by former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad and former BJP chief of Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Raina.

Senior Additional Advocate General Monika Kohli, appearing for the Estates Department, informed the court that the process had not been concluded as the concerned officer was unavailable due to pressing administrative commitments. She sought a short accommodation to file the affidavit detailing compliance with the court's earlier order dated November 17, 2025, and to complete the process in line with the recommendations of the Designated Committee.

The court observed that, upon being specifically queried, the Senior AAG conceded that the process had not been finalised. Expressing dissatisfaction, the Bench nevertheless granted time till December 30 to submit a clear affidavit on the conclusion of proceedings relating to the government accommodation occupied by the two political leaders.

Counsel for the petitioner, Advocate S S Ahmed, assisted by Advocate Supriya Chouhan, submitted that despite nearly ten months having passed since the Designated Committee submitted its recommendations, the matter had not been taken to its logical conclusion. He alleged deliberate delay by the Estates Department due to the status of the occupants and reminded the court that it had earlier directed that no further adjournments be granted.