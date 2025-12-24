Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Time Travel book "Time and Space" by Shireen Jeejeebhoy, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Richard Prause for Readers' Favorite

Time and Space by Shireen Jeejeebhoy tells the story of Time, a forty-year-old woman living an ordinary life in Toronto. One day, she is abducted by youths from the future, forever altering her destiny as she knows it. Carried across centuries, Time finds herself trapped in ominous societies where women are robbed of their full autonomy. Class divisions govern daily life, and survival requires either resistance or compliance. At every step of the way, our determined heroine meets strangers who either attempt to take advantage of her vulnerable situation or show her kindness. As Time faces these oppressive conditions, she is encouraged to develop fearlessness and resilience. Bold and highly satirical, this provocative book reveals just how far a person is willing to go to regain their life, especially when every choice poses a threat to their very existence.

Shireen Jeejeebhoy's Time and Space stands out for its daring blend of sci-fi and social commentary. Jeejeebhoy's writing is sharp and sometimes edgy, but wholly engaging. This novel will remind readers of traditional dystopian classics, while keeping its own unique modern voice. The writing glides fluidly between tense, fast-paced moments and more deliberate, profound ones. For this reason, readers will discover excitement and the freedom to process what is unfolding in each mesmerizing chapter. The characters are fascinating and nuanced. Time begins a riveting journey into the unknown, but her growth shows tremendous potential. She shows us how resilience and learning can spark necessary change across history and different timelines. I marveled at the way supporting figures actually expose the various sides of power, compassion, and rebellion. The world-building is brought to life by thought-provoking conflict and ways in which people wield control. Readers who appreciate intense novels with rich world-building and feminist themes will enjoy this timeless tale."

