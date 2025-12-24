Turkish President Reaffirms Support For Peace Process Between Azerbaijan And Armenia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed his support for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In a phone call with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday, Erdogan said that Turkiye and Azerbaijan are continuing their efforts to achieve their goals of cooperation in all areas, particularly trade. He welcomed the progress made in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Last August, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration following a trilateral summit hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House aimed at achieving peace between the two countries.