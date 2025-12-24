Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moci Announces Temporary Closure Of Professional Kitchen Company

2025-12-24 07:11:26
The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) ordered the administrative closure of Professional Kitchen Trading and Services Company for one month after detecting violations related to misleading product descriptions and advertising.

MoCI stated that the action was taken in accordance with Article (7) of Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection and its executive regulations, with the penalty imposed under Decision No. 32/2025.

The Peninsula

