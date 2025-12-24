“Make Chris's Smile Great Again”: La Crosse Man Launches Campaign For Healing, Confidence, And Community Support

MENAFN - GetNews)At 47 years old, Chris Wangen has spent most of his life handling challenges quietly and independently. But today, he is stepping forward with honesty and courage, launching a personal awareness and fundraising campaign aimed at restoring not just his smile, but his confidence, health, and faith in human kindness.

“I've always been a private person,” Wangen said.“I'm used to dealing with life on my own. But sometimes, even the strongest among us need help.”

For years, Wangen has struggled with serious dental problems that have slowly taken a toll on his self-esteem and mental well-being. Simple moments many take for granted smiling in public, being photographed, or attending social gatherings have become sources of stress and anxiety.

“I avoid mirrors and cameras because I don't like what I see,” he shared.“It's affected my confidence, my happiness, and how I connect with people.”

The solution, Wangen explains, is clear: dental implants. The treatment would restore his smile, improve his overall health, and allow him to fully reengage with life. However, the cost of care places it far beyond what he can manage alone.

Wangen's journey has been complicated by additional health and financial challenges. In November of last year, he was diagnosed with high blood pressure and high cholesterol, leading to months of doctor visits, lifestyle changes, missed workdays, and uncertainty about his future health. Despite feeling unwell for much of the year, he committed himself to improving his diet and exercise routine, pushing toward a fitness goal he has worked on for more than 41 months.

“I try to fix all of my problems myself,” Wangen said.“But it's like whack-a-mole more challenges pop up faster than I can solve them.”

He credits the team at Rivertown Dental Implant Clinic in Holmen, Wisconsin, for offering clarity, professionalism, and compassion during consultations. Wangen specifically acknowledged Dr. Gregory Cochrane and Shannon Meinking-Graff for clearly explaining the treatment process and helping him understand what steps would be needed to move forward.

Financial setbacks, including underperforming investments and savings that had to be redirected toward essential transportation, have made pursuing treatment increasingly difficult. Still, Wangen says this campaign is not rooted in despair, but in hope.

“I'm tired of getting unwanted attention and not getting attention when I truly need it,” he said.“I want to have faith in humanity again, because it feels like it's in short supply these days.”

Through his campaign, titled “Make Chris's Smile Great Again,” Wangen hopes to reach people who understand what it feels like to struggle silently-and to remind others that asking for help is not weakness, but strength.

Community support will help Wangen:



Smile without hesitation or embarrassment

Reconnect socially and emotionally with friends and family Pursue his passion for doing impressions, including creating YouTube content and sharing his talents with a wider audience

“Every donation, no matter the size, brings me closer to feeling like myself again happy, confident, and ready to share my smile with the world,” Wangen said.

Those who wish to learn more or support Chris Wangen's journey can visit:

For any inquiry, contact Chris Wangen at....