A Bold New Take On Korean Spicy BBQ MAH Sauce On Kickstarter Soon

MAH Sauce, a boldly balanced Korean Spicy BBQ sauce crafted by a flavor house with over 13 years of culinary expertise, is officially launching on Kickstarter soon.

Developed by two brothers who spent years running a restaurant in Yangsan, South Korea, MAH Sauce was born from a single mission: to create a sauce that enhances food rather than overpowering it. Through hand-crafted batches, authentic Korean fermentation, and carefully selected natural ingredients, MAH Sauce delivers a rich balance of smoky sweetness and satisfying heat-introducing a new standard for balanced heat and deep, savory flavor to a global audience.







Unlike typical BBQ or hot sauces, MAH Sauce is designed as a multi-use finishing sauce, perfect for meats, BBQ, burgers, wings, pizza, noodles, and more. It also comes in both classic bottles and portable stick packs, making it easy to enjoy bold flavor at home, outdoors, or on the go.

“Spicy shouldn't hide the food-it should make it unforgettable,” says the founders of Hosijeol.“This campaign isn't just about selling sauce. It's about sharing a flavor we spent years perfecting with the world.”







The upcoming MAH Sauce Kickstarter campaign will introduce exclusive, backer-only rewards, including limited Early Bird discounts, special bundles, and premium packaging available only during the campaign. Supporters will be among the first to experience MAH Sauce outside of Korea, with early access to these limited offerings by signing up on the pre-launch page before launch.

About Hosijeol

Hosijeol is a Korean flavor house rooted in tradition and craftsmanship, built on over 13 years of culinary experience. Originating from a restaurant in South Korea, Hosijeol focuses on developing sauces and seasonings that honor authentic Korean techniques especially slow fermentation, while balancing flavors for a global palate.