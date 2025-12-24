Top-Tier Korean Scalp Care: AROMATICA K-Hair Care Brand AROMATICA Achieves Its Strongest-Ever Black Friday & Cyber Monday Performance

MENAFN - GetNews) Signals Simultaneous Growth Across Key North American and European Markets – Ranks No.1 in the European Scalp Care Category







Premium scalp to skincare brand AROMATICA recorded robust performance across major global markets during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) period, led by strong results in the United States. Building on its U.S. performance, the brand saw expanding demand for its scalp care products across key European markets.

The brand's hero product, the Rosemary Root Enhancer, ranked No.3 in the U.S., No.2 in Germany, and No.1 in Italy within Amazon's scalp treatment category. In Italy, the product reached No.1 Bestseller status in the scalp treatment category, reflecting strong local consumer demand.

The results highlight the growing global appetite for K-Hair-based scalp care, with demand extending from North America into Europe.

AROMATICA differentiates itself through formulations based on naturally derived ingredients and aromatherapy-inspired formulas, with a focus on scalp circulation and hair root care. During the BFCM period, the brand's global sales nearly doubled year-over-year, while U.S. sales of the Rosemary Root Enhancer increased by approximately 700% on Black Friday.

AROMATICA's growth aligns with the global“Skinification” trend, where skincare principles are increasingly applied to scalp and hair care. As interest in scalp health, hair loss prevention, and scalp anti-aging continues to rise across Europe, demand for K-Hair brands offering functional efficacy and ingredient transparency is gaining momentum.

Currently exporting to over 34 countries, including the United States, Europe, and Japan, AROMATICA plans to further expand its offline retail presence across Europe, building on its strong performance in online channels.

About AROMATICA

AROMATICA is a premium scalp and skincare brand rooted in aromatherapy, dedicated to creating safe and healthy products. Using natural essential oils and carefully selected ingredients, the brand focuses on restoring the scalp and skin's natural balance.