“Angus Sliders” Receives Esteemed Literary Titan Book Award, Cementing Its Place As A Standout Spy-Fi Thriller

Angus Sliders, the second novel in the Bureau Archives Trilogy by award-winning author Alexander Bentley, has received the esteemed Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing its exceptional storytelling, originality, and literary impact. The honor highlights the novel's powerful blend of Cold War espionage, psychological tension, and mind-bending science fiction.

Set in 1948, Angus Sliders follows intelligence officer Max Calder, a man who believes he has escaped the influence of the Mirror, a device capable of distorting time and memory. When an encrypted MI6 radio message drags him back into the shadows, Calder becomes entangled in a far-reaching conspiracy involving Kim Philby, fractured timelines, and versions of himself he no longer remembers or trusts. As Calder reunites with Alicia Rayes, the story races from Lisbon to London to Edinburgh in pursuit of Project Oracle, a secret MI6 experiment hidden beneath a Scottish loch at a black site known as ANGUS. Waiting there is an unstable Mirror and a doppelgänger, whose existence may be the final warning before history itself is rewritten.

Literary Titan praised the novel for its immersive atmosphere, emotional depth, and seamless fusion of real history with speculative technology. In its review, Literary Titan notes that Angus Sliders“drops you straight into a foggy world of spies, memory loss, and shadowy doubles” and commends Bentley's rich, moody prose, compelling character dynamics, and the deeply personal impact of Max Calder's slipping memory. The review highlights the novel's noir tone, historical texture, and the psychological weight that transforms memory loss into the story's emotional core.

The Literary Titan Book Award places Angus Sliders among a select group of recognized works that push genre boundaries while delivering a gripping and emotionally resonant reading. The novel is the follow-up to Furniture Sliders and sets the stage for the third book in the trilogy, Cuban Sliders, which will challenge Max Calder as the consequences of his past choices come due.

Angus Sliders is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble in print and digital formats. Readers who enjoy Cold War espionage, psychological thrillers, and science fiction that questions memory, identity, and reality are invited to discover why Angus Sliders has earned critical acclaim.

Bentley describes the inspiration behind Angus Sliders as a question at the heart of espionage. What happens when a spy can no longer trust his own memory. Drawing on themes of post-war trauma, constructed realities, and the ethical cost of altering history, the novel explores identity under extreme pressure. As Bentley explains, Max Calder is forced to navigate multiple versions of his own past, aware that every decision risks deepening the fractures in time and self. The tension lies in whether Max can hold onto the truth long enough to repair the present, or whether the Mirror will overwrite him completely.

About the Author

Alexander Bentley is an award-winning author and serial technology entrepreneur based in California. With a background in physics and decades of experience founding and leading technology companies in both the United Kingdom and the United States, he has held senior executive roles including CEO in public and private enterprises. His professional work has included extensive engagement with secure communications, networking technologies, and collaborations with organizations such as the UK Ministry of Defence, the US Department of Defense, and major aerospace and defense companies.

Drawing on his deep knowledge of technology, security, and quantum science, Bentley writes gritty, genre-blending thrillers that fuse classic espionage with speculative science fiction. His fiction explores themes of memory, identity, loyalty, and time, featuring flawed heroes and high-stakes worlds shaped by fractured realities. He is the author of the Bureau Archives Trilogy, including Furniture Sliders and Angus Sliders, as well as the Max Calder short stories.

Originally from Henley-on-Thames in England, Bentley later lived near Stratford-upon-Avon before moving to the United States following the success of a technology company he founded, which went public on the NASDAQ. In addition to writing fiction, he advises technology CEOs and startups and is a frequent keynote speaker at business and technology conferences worldwide.