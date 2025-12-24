Pechoin Face Cream Sells For $150,000 At China Guardian Autumn Auction, Setting A New Record For Beauty Products

MENAFN - GetNews)Recently, at the highly anticipated China Guardian Autumn Auction, an anonymous online bidder paid the equivalent of a luxury sports car's price to successfully acquire what has been hailed as "the most expensive skincare product in history."

This much-watched lot - a face cream and serum set - was co-created by Pechoin and Cheng Lei, an inheritor of the national intangible cultural heritage of Suzhou jade carving. Crafted from a single block of Hetian jade, the set was ultimately hammered down for a staggering nearly RMB 1.1 million (approximately USD 150,000) at the auction, which ranks among China's most high-profile auction events.







Where Skincare Meets One-of-a-Kind Art

The value of this lot lies not in historical provenance, but in its unique artistry and rare materials. The set was jointly created by Chinese skincare brand Pechoin and acclaimed jade carving master Cheng Lei, who took inspiration from Pechoin's latest high-end line, the Lingyu (Exquisite Jade) Collection.

Using advanced techniques derived from traditional imperial jade carving, Cheng Lei designed and hand-carved each container from precious Hetian jade. In Chinese culture, Hetian jade is regarded as the“emperor” of jades and honored as the “national jade.” The result is that each piece is not simply packaging, but a singular work of art.

Returning to the skincare products themselves, the design of the Pechoin Lingyu Series draws inspiration from the jade cong - a ritual vessel dating back to the Neolithic Age that symbolizes the harmony between heaven and earth. Its square exterior and circular interior embody the essence of traditional Chinese philosophy. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the product line incorporates Hetian jade powder, pearl powder, and other herbal ingredients traditionally linked to nourishment, to target skin aging concerns.

From Neolithic Rituals to Modern Anti-Aging

“Not Just a Product, but a Collectible Artwork”

“This may be one of the most extreme crossovers in the modern beauty world,” commented one luxury industry analyst.“Master-level jade carving gives the vessel its soul, while Pechoin's nearly 100-year brand heritage fills it with meaning. This is no longer a simple skincare purchase - it is the acquisition of a contemporary artwork.

Positioned as Pechoin's ultra-premium line, the 'Oriental Gift · Lingyu' series has been elevated to a new level through this special auction edition. By bringing together Chinese jade culture, top-tier carving craftsmanship, and modern prestige skincare, the set precisely meets collectors' growing appetite for pieces that combine Eastern aesthetics with artisanal value.







“We are witnessing the birth of a new category,” said an art market observer.“The successful auction of this cream shows that collaborations between top consumer brands and national-level artisans can now stand alongside serious art collections. Its value rests on the reputation of the artist, the rarity of the materials, and the power of the brand.”







Whether the buyer ultimately chooses to use the cream on their skin remains unknown. What is clear, however, is that the final price has sent a strong signal to the market: in the world of high-end collectibles, exceptional artistry will always command an exceptional price.

About Pechoin

Pechoin is a Chinese skincare brand with over 90 years of history, dedicated to integrating Eastern herbal wisdom with modern technology. Its Lingyu Series, launched in 2025, not only incorporates Hetian nephrite powder and the six precious "fairy herbs" in traditional Chinese culture, but also takes the form of the jade cong - embodying traditional Chinese philosophy and skincare essence. The brand has long focused on scientific research, maintaining ongoing collaborations with international institutions such as the Medical University of Berlin and the University of Tours in France. It has claimed seven IFSCC awards over nine consecutive years and ranked among the top 15 in Brand Finance's 2025 Global Top 50 Most Valuable Cosmetic Brands list, making it the only Chinese brand to secure a spot on the list for seven consecutive years.







