Policereport.Info Expands In Georgia As Car Crashes Continue To Rise

ATLANTA, GA - Georgia drivers know how quickly things can change on the road. Between busy interstates and small-town backroads, accidents happen every single day. PoliceReport, a website built to help people get their official police and accident reports faster, just announced full coverage for all 670 cities and counties in the state.

“Georgia roads can be rough. From rain on I-75 to fog in the north, anything can happen,” said Anthony Paluzzi, founder of PoliceReport. "We wanted to make it easy for anyone in Georgia to get their report without having to figure out who to call or where to go."

According to recent reports from the Georgia Department of Public Safety, 13 people were killed and over 130 were injured during the Independence Day weekend alone. That number is up from last year and shows how common serious wrecks are becoming across the state. Whether it's Atlanta rush hour or a two-lane road in Monroe County, accidents don't take a day off.

What does PoliceReport do?

The website helps people find their official police report or car accident report for insurance, legal, or personal records. Users just enter their city or ZIP code and get clear directions to the right department or online form. Most Georgia reports are processed within three to five business days and cost between five and twenty-five dollars.

PoliceReport covers both the Georgia State Patrol and local police departments. The system automatically matches your location to the correct agency so you don't waste time on the wrong form. It also gives tips on what information to gather, like your driver's license, report number, or the date and location of the crash.

Why It Matters

Your official crash report is what insurance companies and attorneys use to figure out who was at fault. Without it, claims can get delayed or denied. If someone changes their story later, that report is your best proof of what really happened. Having the right documentation can save drivers time, money, and stress.

How to Request a Georgia Report

Visit PoliceReport and enter your city or ZIP code

Choose the correct agency (Georgia State Patrol or your local police department)

Submit your request online or in person with your ID

Pay the fee (usually between 5 and 25 dollars)

Wait a few business days for your report

It's that simple. No confusing paperwork or calls that go nowhere.

A Nationwide Service with Local Focus

While the company just expanded in Georgia, PoliceReport operates across all fifty states. The site keeps track of each state's unique forms and procedures so users always have the most accurate instructions. The goal is to make public records easy to access no matter where you live.

About PoliceReport

PoliceReport is a private online platform that helps drivers across the United States obtain official police and crash reports. The company connects users directly with verified government agencies through an easy-to-use system. With a focus on security, speed, and accuracy, PoliceReport continues to grow nationwide as more drivers look for faster ways to get the records they need.

