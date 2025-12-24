Adventure On The High Seas New Book Brings Ocean Stories To Life

Cape Coral, Fort Myers, FL - Few things capture the imagination like the sea. From the rush of a marlin leaping from the water to the thrill of steering a yacht through open waters, Captain Ron Smith has lived it all-and now he's sharing those stories in his new book.

Blending action with lighthearted storytelling, Smith's book offers readers a front-row seat to the adventures that have defined his life.“It's not about being reckless,” Smith explains.“It's about embracing the spirit of adventure, whether that's catching a fish bigger than you, dancing at a local beach bar, or just walking along the shoreline at sunset.”

The book paints vivid scenes of body surfing, sportfishing, yacht driving, and coastal nightlife. Each story reflects Smith's belief that life is meant to be lived fully and joyfully. Readers can expect not just excitement but also humor, wisdom, and an uplifting perspective.

Written with an audience of 20–80-year-old readers in mind, Smith's storytelling is clear, relaxed, and accessible.“I know my readers,” Smith says.“Many of them are on Facebook, some are boaters, some aren't, but they all crave something real. This book gives them that.”

Smith emphasizes that the book is not a technical manual or a guide, it's a celebration.“I wanted people to feel like they're right there with me,” he explains.“Whether it's hauling in a sailfish, laughing with bartenders at a beach club, or steering a yacht on a calm morning, these are moments to be shared.”

The tone of the book is deliberately positive.“Nothing gets me down in life,” Smith says with a smile.“I wanted that to shine through. Life's too short to focus on the negative when there's so much joy to be found.”

Available now on Amazon and through his personal website, Smith's book is also reaching bookstores in Rhode Island and Florida, where boating communities are eager to connect with a local author who truly speaks their language.

Beyond the book, Smith is already preparing his next project: a second volume that will chronicle his experiences as a yacht delivery captain.“Every trip is an adventure,” he notes.“Every delivery has its own story, and I'm excited to share those next.”

For readers who enjoy action, laughter, and the lure of the ocean, Captain Ron Smith's new release is a reminder that adventure is never far away.

The book is available now at Amazon, ronsmithstoryteller, and select local bookstores.