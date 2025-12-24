Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Literary book "Dry The Rain" by Richard Leise, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Christian Sia for Readers' Favorite

Dry The Rain by Richard Leise is a haunting story that takes you into the mind of a girl who has endured unimaginable trauma. The story is narrated by Mallory, who was kidnapped and subjected to years of abuse and captivity by a man she simply calls "He." Through her fragmented and vivid storytelling, she recounts her experiences of being chained, tortured, and manipulated, as well as her efforts to survive and reclaim her sense of self. The narrative is interwoven with reflections on media, truth, beauty, and the manipulation of reality, revealing a layered meditation on trauma, control, and the human capacity for resilience. This story is well-imagined, intended to reflect the real experience of the girl portrayed in the movie Dry The Rain. And while there have been nonfiction books written about this story, this book offers insights into Mallory's mindscapes.

Richard Leise has crafted a masterpiece. I felt like I was listening to Mallory's intimate thoughts. There are moments you feel as though she were addressing you, then at times it is as though she were mulling over her own thoughts, and then she analyzes the reactions of society. But what made this story compelling to me was the originality, the ingenuity in the plot, and the psychological underpinnings of the story. Dry The Rain presents complex characters in a bleak, often claustrophobic setting, the basement and backyard of her captor's house, a place of confinement and manipulation. Mallory's voice is raw, poetic, and sometimes disorienting, and you can understand the fracture in her mind and the emotional chaos. The author writes cleverly about abuse, exploitation, the power of media to distort truth, and society's obsession with appearances and sensationalism. This novel had me thinking about the nature of reality and freedom. I experienced many emotions reading this well-crafted and intriguing story."

You can learn more about Richard Leise and "Dry The Rain" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.