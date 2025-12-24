Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Inspirational book "Dream Big: The Hall of Champions" by Michael G. Velázquez, currently available at .

Reviewed by Pikasho Deka for Readers' Favorite

When sixteen-year-old Michael and his younger fourteen-year-old brother, Max, came up with the plan to build the National Hall of Champions and Learning Center on Childhood Cancer, they hadn't realized their idea would lead them to become champions of hope. Dream Big: The Hall of Champions by Michael G. Velazquez follows the journey of Michael, Max, and their loyal dog, OdieBoy, as they work alongside their friends and family members to turn their beautiful vision into reality. Along the way, they face many challenges. From connecting with fundraising professionals to involving their teachers, coaches, teammates, and classmates in the project and bringing art, music, and hope to the lives of young cancer patients and their parents, they overcome each hurdle one step at a time.

Dream Big: The Hall of Champions is an inspirational tale that highlights the importance of community, kindness, and hope. It's a story about how an act of kindness can make the world a better place to live. Michael and Max are inspiring role models that children can look up to. Author Michael G. Velazquez has spun a heartwarming yarn that is sure to bring joy to children, young adults, and older readers alike. The characters are not only likable but also illustrate how to conceive an idea, make a plan, and enact their vision with kindness, mutual support, and empathy. OdieBoy is a scenestealer too, and I loved every moment he was featured on the pages. All in all, it's a moving story with a big heart, and I highly recommend it.

