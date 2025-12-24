Delegation Reviews Aqaba's Vision To Become Fully Integrated Smart City

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Dec. 24 (Petra) – A delegation comprising representatives of the Jordan Engineers Association (JEA), the Amman Chamber of Industry and associations specializing in communications, information technology and cybersecurity reviewed the Aqaba Special Economic Zone's experience and its strategic vision to transform into a fully integrated smart city through the adoption of digital solutions and modern technologies.Deputy Chief Commissioner for Administrative Affairs at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Karimah Aldabet gave a briefing on the establishment of ASEZA and its future plans for digital transformation, noting the completion of the automation of about 161 services as part of a drive to build a digital authority that enhances performance efficiency and service quality.She said the concept of a smart city in Aqaba includes institutional development, strengthening a culture of joint work, measuring investor satisfaction and building partnerships with national competencies in support of sustainable development and the achievement of the targets of the Economic Modernization Vision.At the conclusion of the meeting, members of the delegation expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Aqaba Authority, praising the pioneering experience and affirming the continuation of joint cooperation.