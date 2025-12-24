Mayor: Russian Troops Strike Critical Infrastructure In Kharkiv Throughout Day
He noted that during the last two attacks on the Sloboda and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the city, the invaders also targeted such facilities.
"The goal is clear - to destroy the energy island that we have been building in recent years and try to plunge our city, all of us, into cold and darkness. All our specialists, together with energy workers, are working around the clock to keep critical infrastructure in a state where it can continue to supply heat, water, and electricity to the homes of Kharkiv residents," the mayor emphasized.Read also: Russian strikes disrupt heating and hot water supply in Kharkiv
As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of December 24, the Russians attacked the Sloboda district of Kharkiv with a drone, damaging cars and windows of a high-rise building.
The enemy also struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. There is information about one casualty.
Photo: unsplash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment