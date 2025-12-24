Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mayor: Russian Troops Strike Critical Infrastructure In Kharkiv Throughout Day

2025-12-24 07:06:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

He noted that during the last two attacks on the Sloboda and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the city, the invaders also targeted such facilities.

"The goal is clear - to destroy the energy island that we have been building in recent years and try to plunge our city, all of us, into cold and darkness. All our specialists, together with energy workers, are working around the clock to keep critical infrastructure in a state where it can continue to supply heat, water, and electricity to the homes of Kharkiv residents," the mayor emphasized.

Read also: Russian strikes disrupt heating and hot water supply in Kharkiv

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of December 24, the Russians attacked the Sloboda district of Kharkiv with a drone, damaging cars and windows of a high-rise building.

The enemy also struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. There is information about one casualty.

Photo: unsplash

UkrinForm

