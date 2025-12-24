Russian Attack Damages Alley Of Heroes And Cemetery In Cherkasy, One Casualty Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the mayor of Cherkasy, Anatolii Bondarenko, reported this on Facebook.

"Friends, on Christmas Eve, we face a bitter reality. Russia has once again struck at our memory. The city cemetery has been damaged, monuments to ordinary Cherkasy residents and the Alley of Heroes have been destroyed. This has nothing to do with faith or humanity. This is what those who do not have God in their hearts do," Bondarenko said.

In a comment to Suspilne Cherkasy, he reported that there was one casualty and 150 monuments were destroyed in the cemetery.

Earlier, the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, reported the attack on Telegram.

"Christmas Eve in Cherkasy region began with an enemy attack. Air defense forces and equipment destroyed a Russian missile in the Cherkasy district," Taburets said.

According to him, the blast wave damaged an educational institution, a garage cooperative, and a local cemetery.

The inspection of the territory is ongoing, and all necessary services are working, the head of the regional military administration emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 18, during a strike on Cherkasy, Russian invaders attacked a local athletics arena designed to train athletes for international competitions.

