Belarusian KGB Agent, Who Collected Data On Defense Of Northern Border, Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SBU press center stated this on its website.

The investigation established that the agent, who was exposed in July this year in the Volyn region, was collecting data for a foreign intelligence service on the defense of Ukraine's northern border areas.

Representatives of the Belarusian special services were primarily interested in the locations of checkpoints and fortified positions of the Defense Forces, as well as the movement routes and transit stops of military echelons. According to the report, in order to obtain intelligence information, the KGB recruited a 24-year-old local unemployed man who was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

"Hoping for a quick side job, the agent began tracking the locations of Ukrainian defenders in the region," the SBU added.

According to the investigation, he walked through border areas, recording the coordinates of military facilities on Google Maps.

SBU officers exposed the suspect in advance, documented his crimes, and detained him at his place of residence.

During a search of the detainee's home, a smartphone was seized containing an anonymous chat in a messenger app, which he used to communicate with a representative of the Belarusian special service. The individual's identity has already been established by SBU counterintelligence.

Based on SBU materials, the court found the agent guilty under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy under conditions of martial law).

Large-scale drug trafficking scheme foiled in Ukraine: Nearly 160 kg of mephedrone and amphetamine seized

As Ukrinform previously reported, based on SBU materials, an FSB agent who carried out arson attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia facilities and prepared bombs for terrorist attacks was also sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.