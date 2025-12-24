Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, And Alena Aliyeva Visit Special Boarding General Education School No. 5 In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) On December 24, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva, along with Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva, visited Special Boarding General Education School No. 5 in Baku.

They participated in a New Year's event organized at the school.

Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva met with the pupils studying there, congratulated them on December 31 – World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, and presented them with gifts.

They watched the pupils' performances and dances and listened to poems and musical pieces performed by the children. Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva then spoke with the pupils and took photos with them.

The boarding school for visually impaired children was built in 1961. In 2006, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation carried out a comprehensive renovation of the school, creating new classrooms and a computer room and equipping the facility with modern equipment.