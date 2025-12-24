Chinese Satellite Imaging Of Ukraine Links With Russian Strikes On Energy Facilities - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky reported this on Telegram following a briefing by Oleh Ivashchenko, head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, Ukrinform reports.

"In particular, we are recording increased ties between Russia and entities in China that may be providing space-based intelligence data. Unfortunately, there have been correlations between Chinese satellite imaging of Ukrainian territory and Russian strikes on the corresponding energy infrastructure facilities," Zelensky said.

He noted that he views such cases as activities that enable Russia to prolong the war and make approaches to diplomacy less serious, and promised to raise this issue with partners.

Another issue discussed during Ivashchenko's briefing was the deployment of Oreshnik systems on the territory of Belarus.

Russian attacks cause new power outages in five regions – Ukrenergo

"Intelligence has obtained additional details on this, and it is important that our partners are also aware of them and take them into account in their defensive measures. We believe that the aggressive proliferation of such weapons poses a global threat and creates a dangerous precedent," he emphasized.

Separately, Zelensky also drew attention to Russia's attempts to remove its energy companies from the scope of global sanctions. According to him, this is being done through the use of other temporary owners and numerous fictitious legal schemes. "We are tracking all of this and will communicate with our partners to ensure that pressure continues to work and that Russia is prevented from making money for its war through such manipulations," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, the day before President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that by the end of the year Ukraine will adopt several more sanctions decisions against Russian entities, as well as individuals who facilitate aggression. The sanctions lists will include not only Russian citizens, but also citizens of other states, including China.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine