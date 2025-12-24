Russian Recruiting Scheme Exposed In Kenya

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council stated this on Facebook.

"In Kenya, the activities of a criminal network are being investigated. Under the pretense of 'high-paying jobs' in the Russian Federation, it recruited people to participate in the war against Ukraine," the statement said.

According to media reports, some of those recruited were killed at the front, and relatives say their loved ones were used as "cannon fodder."

The scheme bore the hallmarks of an organized operation: agents escorted people through the airport, handled paperwork, and the Russian Embassy in Nairobi issued short-term visas. After several days of basic training, the Kenyans were sent to the combat zone.

Two Colombian mercenaries fighting for Russia captured in Pokrovsk

"Recruiting vulnerable groups from the Global South through deception allows Russia to compensate for its manpower crisis, reduce the internal cost of the war, and conceal real losses. The lives of soldiers - both its own and foreign - have no value for the Kremlin," the Center noted.

The Center had previously reported on countries from which Russia recruited the largest number of people through front companies and diplomatic channels.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the government of South Africa is holding talks with Russia on the return home of 17 men who are fighting on Moscow's side in Ukraine.