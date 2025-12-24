Russian Drone Crash Damages Apartment Building In Chernihiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Chernihiv City Council reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform says.

“At around 16:00 on December 24, an enemy drone crash was recorded within the city. A multi-storey residential building was damaged, and a fire broke out inside the building,” the statement reads.

The city council added that a car parked near the building also caught fire.

Later, Head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynskyi clarifie that the fire had already been extinguished and there were no casualties.

Russian drones attack minibus, kill one person inregion

As reported by Ukrinform, tens of thousands of consumers in Chernihiv and the surrounding district were left without electricity due to a Russian attack on energy facilities.

Photo: Press Service of the Chernihiv City Council