Russian Drone Crash Damages Apartment Building In Chernihiv
“At around 16:00 on December 24, an enemy drone crash was recorded within the city. A multi-storey residential building was damaged, and a fire broke out inside the building,” the statement reads.
The city council added that a car parked near the building also caught fire.
Later, Head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynskyi clarifie that the fire had already been extinguished and there were no casualties.Read also: Russian drones attack minibus, kill one person in Zaporizhzhia region
As reported by Ukrinform, tens of thousands of consumers in Chernihiv and the surrounding district were left without electricity due to a Russian attack on energy facilities.
Photo: Press Service of the Chernihiv City Council
