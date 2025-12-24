Zelensky Thanks Pope Leo For Efforts Toward 'Christmas Ceasefire'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"We greatly value Pope Leo XIV's constant attention to all diplomatic efforts aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine, and we share His Holiness's disappointment at Russia's refusal to accept the latest Christmas ceasefire proposal," he said.

The President emphasized that the Ukrainian people are celebrating their fourth Christmas amid a full-scale war, the largest in Europe since World War II.

He noted that Russia not only rejected the proposal to end the killing at least for this Holy Day, but also launched massive missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's energy system, causing blackouts, while continuing assaults on the front lines.

"It is critical that everyone around the world speak out against this war and prevent Russia from normalizing its brutality, terror, and aggression against our people. I urge all responsible leaders to support peace as the Pontiff does, and we appreciate every such sign of solidarity," Zelensky added.

Earlier, Pope Leo XIV stated that he was saddened by Russia's rejection of the Christmas ceasefire proposal in the war against Ukraine.