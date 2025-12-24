Damage Reported As Russians Strike Trostianets With Missile

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Trostianets Mayor Yurii Bova posted this on Facebook, as reported by Ukrinform.

"On Christmas night, the Russians once again struck Trostianets with a ballistic missile," he said.

According to the mayor, residential apartments and office buildings were damaged. No casualties were reported.

All relevant services are working on-site to assess the damage, provide assistance to those affected, and begin repairs, the mayor added.

School and cemetery damaged, one person injured as Russians attackregion

Previously, Ukrinform reported that over the 24-hour period, Russian forces launched more than 40 attacks on 26 settlements across 16 territorial communities in the Sumy region, resulting in one fatality.

Photo: Unsplash