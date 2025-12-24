Damage Reported As Russians Strike Trostianets With Missile
"On Christmas night, the Russians once again struck Trostianets with a ballistic missile," he said.
According to the mayor, residential apartments and office buildings were damaged. No casualties were reported.
All relevant services are working on-site to assess the damage, provide assistance to those affected, and begin repairs, the mayor added.Read also: School and cemetery damaged, one person injured as Russians attack Cherkasy region
Previously, Ukrinform reported that over the 24-hour period, Russian forces launched more than 40 attacks on 26 settlements across 16 territorial communities in the Sumy region, resulting in one fatality.
