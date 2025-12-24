Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Border Guards Use Drones To Neutralize Russian Attack Aircraft In Kursk Direction

2025-12-24 03:08:59
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Service.

“The soldiers managed to stop another assault, eliminating four invaders,” the report said.

Border guards also destroyed four Russian shelters with accurate drone strikes.

Read also: Russian drone crash damages apartment building in Chernihiv

As reported by Ukrinform, drone operators from the 81st Separate Slobozhansky Airborne Brigade destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicl along with its troops near Serebrianka.

UkrinForm

