Border Guards Use Drones To Neutralize Russian Attack Aircraft In Kursk Direction

As reported by Ukrinform, drone operators from the 81st Separate Slobozhansky Airborne Brigade destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicl along with its troops near Serebrianka.

