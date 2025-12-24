JAF Neutralize Arms, Drug Traffickers On Northern Border

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) – The Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)–Arab Army on Wednesday neutralized a number of arms and drug traffickers who organize weapons and narcotics smuggling operations along the northern border of the Kingdom.The armed forces targeted a number of factories and workshops used by these groups as bases to launch their operations toward Jordanian territory. The designated sites were destroyed based on precise intelligence information and in coordination with regional partners.JAF said they stand ready to confront anyone who seeks to undermine the security of the homeland and the safety of its citizens and will continue to counter any threats with force at the appropriate time and place.