WUXI TAKELO Successfully Delivers 600 Tons Of Drill Pipe To The United Kingdom

MENAFN - GetNews) In early October, TAKELO completed the shipment of 600 tons of drill pipe to a long-term customer in the United Kingdom. Dozens of containers were loaded and dispatched to support ongoing oilfield projects in the region. The successful delivery marks another milestone in TAKELO's cooperation with European partners and reflects the steady, long-term demand for drilling tools in the British oil and gas market delivered products are designed to support efficient and reliable drilling in mature and challenging offshore environments. By providing durable and high-performance drill pipe, TKL helps operators in the UK sector maintain low operating costs and ensure consistent field productivity over time57 Connection - Strength and CompatibilityThe drill pipe supplied in this order features the PMXT57 connection, which is fully interchangeable with the industry-recognized XT57 type. Connections in this series are known for their exceptional torsional capacity and structural reliability, often used in drill pipe for demanding offshore wells.

Compared with conventional API threads, the PMXT57 offers a thicker cross-section and smoother internal flow geometry, which together enhance torque transmission and reduce pressure losses during circulation. These advantages allow operators to drill deeper with greater hydraulic efficiency while minimizing wear at the tool joint. The compatibility between PMXT57 and XT57 also enables customers to integrate new drill pipes into existing string systems without additional modification, simplifying logistics and inventory management.

PM200 Coating - Protection for Harsh EnvironmentsAll pipes in this batch are coated with PM200, a high-performance epoxy coating known for its superior resistance to corrosion, abrasion, and chemical degradation. Originally developed for heavy industrial use, PM200 has proven effective for protecting drill pipe surfaces exposed to seawater and high-H2S or CO2 conditions.

This coating forms a dense protective layer that helps extend the service life of the drill pipe and maintain its integrity during long-term offshore deployment. With lower maintenance frequency and improved resistance to environmental stress, operators can achieve higher cost efficiency throughout the drilling campaign.

Reliable Supply from an Experienced ManufacturerAs an experienced drill pipe manufacturer, TKL continues to serve oil and gas companies worldwide with high-quality API-certified products. Our factory has developed strong production capabilities across various sizes, grades, and connection types, ensuring dependable delivery for global clients.

The successful completion of this shipment once again demonstrates TAKELO's ability to provide customized, technically advanced drilling tools for international markets. With each delivery, we remain committed to supporting energy projects with products that combine performance, longevity, and reliability.