Statement Of The Chairperson Of The African Union Commission On The Tragic Loss Of Senior Libyan Military Officials

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has learned with deep sorrow of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of the Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan Army, Lieutenant General Mohammed al-Haddad, and four of his accompanying officers while returning from an official trip from Ankara.

The Chairperson conveys his heartfelt condolences to the authorities and people of Libya, and the bereaved families of all those who lost their lives in this national tragedy. He further expresses his solidarity with the Libyan Armed Forces as they confront the profound impact of this loss.

In reflecting on this tragedy, H.E. Mr. Youssouf underscored that the passing of Lieutenant General al-Haddad and his colleagues represents a great loss not only to Libya but to the wider region. He also commends the Libyan authorities for their ongoing efforts to advance peace, stability, and security in the country and the region.

He affirmed the African Union's support to the Government and the people of Libya, during this moment of grief and prayed for comfort, strength, and peace for all affected families.

