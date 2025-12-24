UAE: 19Th Century Tower Excavation Underway Expert Says 'Urgent' Need For Restoration

Ras Al Khaimah's historic AlUraibi Tower, a 19th-century defensive fortification built during the reign of Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, is undergoing a comprehensive restoration project to preserve one of the emirate's most significant heritage landmarks.

Hala Shankhour, Director of Archaeology and Preservation at the Department of Antiquities and Museums, explained that the tower served multiple historical roles. "Originally, it was built as a defensive structure and a council space for the local ruler. Later, it was used as a police station before being transferred to the department for restoration,” she said.

Preparatory work began last year, involving extensive documentation and analysis.“Actual restoration work started in August and is expected to continue until mid-2026,” Shankhour noted.“The process is meticulous, involving condition assessments, material analysis, and the creation of detailed 3D models to identify structural damage and guide our restoration efforts.”

The project emphasises balancing historical authenticity with modern conservation techniques.“We aim to use original materials wherever possible, strengthening them with modern, compatible methods to ensure the structure remains intact,” Shankhour explained. Advanced monitoring systems track humidity levels and structural changes over time, safeguarding the tower's stonework and architectural features for future generations.

Once complete, AlUraibi Tower will become a central part of Ras Al Khaimah's cultural tourism landscape. Plans include visitor accessibility, guided tours, and interpretive signage explaining both the tower's history and the conservation methods used.“Our goal is to attract more visitors while fostering a deeper public appreciation for the emirate's historic architecture,” Shankhour said.

The restoration is part of a broader initiative to maintain multiple heritage sites across the emirate. Next year, work will begin on other northern towers, with archaeological excavations continuing to reveal artefacts and insights into the earlier periods of these structures.

“Every restoration project becomes a platform for students and researchers,” Shankhour said.“We encourage their participation in both archaeological and conservation work, which helps enrich understanding of these sites and the region's history.” Visitors will benefit from detailed explanations, exhibition panels, and interactive displays that bring the tower's rich past to life.

Excavation is a key part of the restoration process.“It helps us uncover the historical sequence of the site, identify prior interventions, and determine which elements should be preserved or restored,” Shankhour explained. In some cases, modifications made during the tower's use as a police station weakened original structures, requiring careful removal to maintain authenticity.

Public education and community involvement are central to the project. Photographs comparing the tower before and after restoration demonstrate the necessity and impact of conservation work.“We want the community to understand the building's history and why restoration is sometimes urgent to prevent the loss of heritage,” Shankhour said.

Al Jazirah Al Hamra heritage village

The AlUraibi Tower restoration complements other long-term heritage initiatives in Ras Al Khaimah, including the development of the Al Jazirah Al Hamra heritage village. Since 2016, the project has combined restoration, excavation, and community engagement to create a cultural and tourist destination while preserving the authenticity of the historic environment.

Several houses in the village have already been restored and opened to visitors, providing a model for integrating heritage preservation with education, tourism, and community participation.