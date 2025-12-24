Israeli Occupation Army Raids West Bank Town, Razing Residential High-Rises

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: A force from the Israeli occupation army raided Al Ram town in northern Jerusalem City in the West Bank, with its combat vehicles seen ramming into the streets, without reported arrests or storming operations, the Jerusalem Governorate has said.

The Governorate added that the Israeli occupation forces engaged in inspecting several commercial shops and closed some of them, and embarked on razing four residential high-rises, as well as agricultural and livestock facilities in Al Isawiya town in the northeast of the occupied city of Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, the occupying forces continued razing operations and uprooting dozens of perennial olive trees in Salfit Governorate.

The Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday continued to raze olive trees in the Al Masrarah Roundabout area in the northwest of Salfit Governorate, and uprooted roughly 70 perennial trees at the entrance to the town of Kifl Haris, north of Salfit, as part of colonial expansion, local sources reported.

Cities, towns, and tents of the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem are daily coming under incursions by the Israeli occupation forces.

These operations are coupled with clashes and detentions, as well as live fire, less-lethal rubber-coated projectiles, and tear gas chemical irritant grenades at Palestinian young people.