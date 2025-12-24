WHO Urges Vigilance On Global Situation Of MERS

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that 19 cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), including four deaths, have been reported globally so far this year, while stressing that the overall risk level remains moderate.

Of the 19 cases reported to WHO between the beginning of 2025 and Dec. 21, 17 were recorded in Saudi Arabia and two in France. The French cases were travel-related and involved individuals who had recently visited countries on the Arabian Peninsula, the agency said.

MERS is a viral respiratory disease caused by the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), with dromedary camels identified as a natural host and a source of human infection.

WHO said Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health reported seven MERS cases, including two deaths, between June 4 and Dec. 21 this year. The remaining cases were reported earlier in the year.

Cumulatively, from 2012 to Dec. 21, 2025, a total of 2,635 laboratory-confirmed MERS cases, including 964 deaths, have been reported worldwide, representing a case fatality rate of 37 percent.

WHO said the recent cases do not alter its global or regional risk assessment for MERS-CoV, which remains moderate. However, the agency warned that the virus continues to pose a threat in areas where it circulates among camels, with ongoing spillover into humans.

The organization urged countries to maintain strong surveillance for acute respiratory infections and to apply targeted infection prevention and control measures to prevent health care-associated transmission.

WHO does not currently recommend special screening at points of entry, nor does it advise any travel or trade restrictions related to MERS.