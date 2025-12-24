Ministry Of Commerce And Industry Temporarily Closes Professional Kitchen Trading And Services Company For One Month

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued Administrative Decision No. 32/2025 to temporarily close Professional Kitchen Trading and Services Company for a period of one month, for violating the provisions of Article (7) of Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection and its Executive Regulations.

The violation relates to the company's description and advertising of a product using false and misleading information that could deceive consumers.

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen market oversight and ensure suppliers' compliance with applicable laws and regulations, the Ministry stressed that it will not tolerate any violations that undermine consumer rights or negatively affect the business environment in the country.

The Ministry also called on all citizens and residents to report any violations or illegal practices through the following channels: Contact Centre (16001); the Ministry's official social media accounts (@MOCIQATAR)