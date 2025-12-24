Qatar Foundation Students Compete On The Global Stage At A Volleyball Championship In China

Two under-15 teams, boys and girls, from Qatar Foundation (QF) schools competed against teams from 18 countries in the ISF World Schools Volleyball Championship in Shangluo, China.

The event enabled the students to test their athletic abilities, in addition to building cross-cultural connections. The participation also reflected QF's commitment to its holistic education approach, which leverages sport to develop leadership skills, enhance self-confidence, and foster teamwork, alongside academic excellence.

Lina al Khater, a student at Qatar Academy Doha (QAD) and captain of the girls' volleyball team, said:“Participating in the championship was a special experience, and we are proud to be the first QF Schools team to take part in a tournament of this scale. Standing on the court while representing Qatar was a historic moment that carried a strong sense of pride and responsibility.”

Al-Khater added that the experience strengthened communication and teamwork skills, in addition to learning new techniques that contributed to improving performance. She noted that competing against teams with higher levels and international experience presented a real challenge.

In a message to fellow students, al-Khater concluded by encouraging them not to hesitate in seizing available opportunities, emphasising that Qatar provides a supportive environment that encourages young people to engage in the international sports community.

Laila Hussain Zada, a student at QAD, said:“I felt very proud to be selected to participate. This experience helped me understand how I can continue to develop in future matches and championships, particularly in terms of my performance on the court.”

Khalifa Mohammed al-Darwish, a student at Qatar Academy Al Wakra (QAW) and captain of the boys' volleyball team at QF Schools, said:“It was a valuable experience through which we learned a great deal from every match we played, whether in terms of playing style or how to handle different situations on the court, which helped us gain greater experience and improve our performance.

Mishal al-Muftah, a student at QAW, said:“My experience in China was a distinctive and rewarding one. We met students from different countries and gained new experiences both on and off the court. During the matches, we realized which skills we needed to develop, which helped us understand our strengths and the areas we could improve.”