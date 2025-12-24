BTC/USD Forecast 24/12: Watch Key Support Levels (Video)
- Bitcoin has dropped a bit during the early hours on Tuesday as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior. This will be interesting because we head into the holiday season, and the lack of liquidity, because who knows what will happen with Bitcoin. Remember, unlike most financial assets, it will actually be trading.
I think between now and the end of the year, the most likely path will be sideways. However, if I had to pick a direction until something changes, there is a lot of downward pressure here, and I think Bitcoin is under a bit of stress. It has sold off quite drastically, and when you look at the longer-term chart, you can make an argument for a lot of support in this area from a previous pullback.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWe will just have to wait and see. That is what makes me nervous, though; if we were to break $80,000 to the downside significantly, that would be a very structurally bad sign. This is a market that, of course, moves on risk appetite and risk sentiment quite often, and right now, I do not know that it is really that high. So with that being said, if you are longer-term, you might be accumulating here. If you are short-term, you might just play the range. I do think that the next couple of days will be more range-bound and therefore it opens up that opportunity.Ready to trade Bitcoin forecasts & predictions? We've shortlisted the best MT4 crypto brokers in the industry for you.
