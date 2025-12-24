403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Autozone Signal 24/12: Should You Buy The Dip? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade IdeaEnter your long position between $3,344.04 (the lower band of its horizontal support zone) and $3,492.60 (the upper band of its horizontal support zone).Market Index Analysis
- AutoZone (AZO) is a member of the S&P 500. This index trades near records but fading bullish trading volumes do not support the current rally. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 is bullish but shows a negative divergence.
- The AZO D1 chart shows price action inside a horizontal support zone. It also shows price action between its descending 0.0% and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish with a positive divergence. The average bullish trading volumes are higher than the average bearish trading volumes. AZO decreased as the S&P 500 advanced, a bearish confirmation, but bullish catalysts have accumulated.
- AZO Entry Level: Between $3,344.04 and $3,492.60 AZO Take Profit: Between $3,996.25 and $4,146.42 AZO Stop Loss: Between $3,036.40 and $3,162.00 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.12
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment