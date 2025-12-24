We Wish You A Merry Christmas And A Happy New Year

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) On behalf of the staff and writers of Newsroom Panama, we would like to thank you, our readers, for joining us daily, or at least when you can, and would like to wish you a Merry Christmas 2025 and all the best in the New Year of 2026.

Newsroom Panama writers are constantly astounded by our current readership. Yes, we are talking about you. When we started reaching over 100,000 reads for a story, we were ecstatic. Then we hit over 200,000 reads for some stories. We couldn't be happier with the response and our readers worldwide.

It is so interesting to hear from readers from thousands of miles away. We like to know about what you like to read. You can always write to us at ... Our advertising and promotion lady, Kim Thomas reported to me that we have gained 2,000 more subscribers since July.

We just sold our first 'Real Estate' property advertised on line here. We thought advertising houses and cars and big ticket items would be a great addition to our Panama News Services. Many readers do not know we offer those services. Look on the front page for 'Real Estate' under Newsroom Panama.

We hope that you will have the best Christmas ever and we wish you good luck and good health in 2026. Telly......News Director at