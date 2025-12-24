Cryptonewsbreaks Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO) Says Reg A Offering Nearly Fully Subscribed

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Metavesco (OTC: MVCO) announced that its Regulation A offering is approximately 99% subscribed, an uncommon outcome for an OTC-listed issuer given that the offering was priced at $0.0008 per share, matching the Company's closing market price at qualification in July rather than being discounted. The Company said its common stock is now trading at roughly double the original offering price, with subscription interest coming from both existing and new shareholders, including several larger retail investors, reflecting continued engagement with Metavesco's strategy, communications, and development of its OTCfi ecosystem.

Metavesco, Inc. is a diversified holding company engaged in developing and operating businesses across both traditional and digital sectors. The Company is actively building the OTCfi ecosystem, a suite of software tools and digital platforms intended to support issuer engagement, market intelligence, and blockchain-based applications for the OTC markets.

