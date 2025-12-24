Egypt's Planning Minister Commends Outgoing South Korean Ambassador As Cooperation Portfolio Hits $1.3Bn

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) South Korea's concessional financing portfolio in Egypt reached $1.3bn in 2025, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat said on Wednesday.

The figure was disclosed during a meeting between Al-Mashat and the outgoing South Korean Ambassador to Cairo, Kim Young-hyun, to mark the conclusion of his tenure. Al-Mashat attributed the growth in the portfolio to the expansion of joint programmes, technical support, and knowledge exchange between the two nations.

“This growth not only reflects the vitality of bilateral cooperation through concessional financing... but also underscores the strength and depth of the ties binding the two countries,” Al-Mashat said.

The meeting served to review the strengthening of bilateral relations across various economic sectors during the ambassador's term. Al-Mashat commended Kim's role in advancing cooperation in strategic areas aligned with Egyptian development priorities and supporting progress toward sustainable and inclusive development goals.

Kim expressed his appreciation to Al-Mashat for the continued coordination aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of bilateral relations.

The discussions also referenced a visit by the South Korean President to Egypt last November, which Al-Mashat stated reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to elevating relations. Egypt was previously selected by South Korea as a strategic partner for development cooperation for the 2020–2025 period.

The Egyptian government intends to build on this partnership in the coming phase to explore additional areas of cooperation, according to the ministry statement.

In October, Al-Mashat attended the South Korean Embassy's celebration of Korea's National Day, which marked 30 years since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations. During that period, she also held a bilateral meeting with the South Korean President's Special Envoy to discuss future cooperation based on shared priorities.