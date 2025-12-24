Qatar Welcomes Agreement To Exchange Prisoners And Detainees In Yemen
In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's full appreciation for the efforts of the Sultanate of Oman in hosting and sponsoring the negotiations, in addition to the Office of the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
The Ministry reiterated Qatar's unwavering support for Yemen and its continued assistance to its fraternal people in achieving their aspirations for security, stability and development.
