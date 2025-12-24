Turkiye Announces Recovery Of Black Box Of Libyan Chief Of Staff's Private Plane
In a press conference Wednesday, Yerlikaya said that the Transportation Safety Investigation Center team of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure found the devices in the wreckage area, which spans roughly three square kilometers, adding that the black box and cockpit voice recorder are undergoing examination and evaluation.
The Turkish Interior Minister pointed out that 408 personnel have been working at the scene with 103 ground vehicles and seven air vehicles.
He added that a Libyan delegation of 22-members, including five relatives of the victims, have arrived in Ankara
