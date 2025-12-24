Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
HH The Amir Offers Condolences To The Head Of The Libyan Presidential Council


2025-12-24 02:02:17
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, sent a cable of condolences to Mohammed Al-Manfi, President of the Presidential Council of the sisterly State of Libya, on the death of the Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan Army, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ali Al-Haddad, and his companions, following the crash of their plane.

Gulf Times

