HH The Amir Offers Condolences To The Head Of The Libyan Presidential Council
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, sent a cable of condolences to Mohammed Al-Manfi, President of the Presidential Council of the sisterly State of Libya, on the death of the Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan Army, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ali Al-Haddad, and his companions, following the crash of their plane.
