Saudi Stock Index Closes Lower


2025-12-24 02:01:43
Riyadh: The main Saudi stock index closed trading Wednesday down 55.13 points, settling at 10,540.72 points, with a trading value of SR 2.7 billion.

The volume of shares traded during the session reached 123 million shares, with 51 companies recording gains in value, while 207 companies saw their shares decline.

The parallel Saudi stock index (Nomu) also closed lower today, down 74.56 points, settling at 23,193.21 points, with a trading value of SR 33 million and a volume of over 2.5 million shares.

