Amir Sends Condolences To Chairman Of The Libyan Presidential Council

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to Chairman of the Presidential Council of the sisterly State of Libya HE Dr. Mohamed Al Menfi, on the death of the Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan Army, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ali Al Haddad, and his companions, following a plane crash.

